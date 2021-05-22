Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

AMED opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

