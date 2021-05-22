Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,840,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $18,151,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,731,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,420,000.

IYT opened at $270.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

