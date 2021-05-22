Computer Programs and Systems’ (CPSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

