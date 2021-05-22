Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

