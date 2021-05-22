WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

