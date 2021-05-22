American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $2,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

