Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,836,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $8,972,000.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

