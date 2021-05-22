SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.