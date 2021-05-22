MyWish (WISH) One Day Volume Hits $3,526.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $3,526.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

