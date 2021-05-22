Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $34,672.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

