Gas Price Hits $9.21 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Gas has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00023903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

