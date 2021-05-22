Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

