Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

