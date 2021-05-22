Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $26.09 Million in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of The Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MTW stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.95 million, a PE ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.