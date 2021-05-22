Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6,046.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805.

Medallia stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.