Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 439 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $163.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

