Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

