Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,518 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

