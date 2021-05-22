Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

