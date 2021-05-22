Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,178 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $4,132,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.