Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,869 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Axos Financial by 317.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock worth $469,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

