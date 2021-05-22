Robert Alexander Sells 14,517 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

