David E. Shaw Sells 28,402 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $64.07 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

