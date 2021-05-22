David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

