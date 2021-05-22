Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

YTEN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

