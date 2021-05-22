International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International General Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

IGIC stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

