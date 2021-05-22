Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.55.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.