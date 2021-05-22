James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.48, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

