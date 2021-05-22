Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) EVP Sells 11,147 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $692.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $655.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

