ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

