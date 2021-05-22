The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

