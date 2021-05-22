7,018 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

