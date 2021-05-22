Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

