Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 14,260 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBNK. Strs Ohio increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

