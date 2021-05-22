Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TRN stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -562.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

