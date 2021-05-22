Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

