Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE EMD opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.02.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
