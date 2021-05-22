Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EMD opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

