Insteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.60.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
