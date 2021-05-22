Insteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

