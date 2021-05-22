Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

