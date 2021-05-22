Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Campbell Soup worth $87,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

