Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $87,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.85 and a 52-week high of $285.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

