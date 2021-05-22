Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,751 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $82,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

ES stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

