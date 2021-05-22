Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $83,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

