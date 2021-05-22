Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $85,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.