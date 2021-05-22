Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of UMB Financial worth $84,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMBF opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $268,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $98,752.50. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,448 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

