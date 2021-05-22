Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.