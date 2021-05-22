Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GHE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GHE opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £308.71 million and a PE ratio of 522.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 830.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 802.70. Gresham House has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

