K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

