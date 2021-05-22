Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.