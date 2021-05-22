Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

